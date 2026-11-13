Holland’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options in both stores and office-style roles. If you like helping people and staying organized, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early morning role keeping the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop. You’ll be on your feet, moving merchandise, helping customers, and keeping the sales floor safe and organized.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.00–$25.00/hour

Front-desk style job at a collision repair shop where you greet customers, answer phones, handle paperwork, and support the managers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonus, and 5 paid holidays.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift (8-hour)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Office-based role helping clients, caregivers, and clinicians with orders and equipment needs. You’ll answer calls, manage orders, do data entry, and support the team. Includes PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.