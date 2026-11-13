🏭 Holland, OH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings with Solid Pay

Holland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with good options whether you’re an experienced engineer or a hands-on machine operator. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Clarios

Clarios Location: Holland, OH (Toledo plant)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role leads quality efforts at Clarios’ large Toledo battery plant, working with ISO/IATF 16949 systems, root cause analysis, and continuous improvement. You’ll set quality objectives, work with suppliers, drive corrective actions, and help keep products meeting strict automotive standards, with full benefits starting on day one.

Employer: Phoenix Services LLC

Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: From $18/hr (plus $2/hr bump for perfect attendance after a month and $3/hr more when hired on permanently)

Run manual CNC machines, read blueprints and use micrometers/calipers while doing basic troubleshooting. Great fit if you have 1–2 years’ experience, can lift 50–60 lbs, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: TekniPlex

Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time, split shift (8pm–6am)

Pay: $25/hr starting

Operate extrusion, slitting, and lamination equipment, handle changeovers, troubleshoot issues, and help train newer operators. This is a good move if you have 3–5 years of manufacturing experience, like night shifts, and want a role that mixes hands-on work with problem-solving and continuous improvement.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.