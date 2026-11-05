Fall Rock-N-Craft Show in Holland Nov. 21–22

The Northwest Ohio Rockhound Club will hold its annual Fall Rock-N-Craft Show at Bunker Bar & Banquet Hall, 1950 S Eber Rd, Holland on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Members will sell unique rocks, mineral specimens, crystals, cut slabs, tumbled and carved stones, fossils, handmade jewelry, art, home decor, and other crafts. Admission is free, with children’s activities, free geode cracking with the purchase of a geode, the option to bring your own geode to crack for a small fee, and free rock and mineral identification.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Holland Springfield Spencer Historical Society