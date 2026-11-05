🏭 Holland, OH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Holland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level shop work to professional engineering. Here are a few strong picks if you like building real things and seeing the results.

Employer: Vinyl Design Corporation

Vinyl Design Corporation Location: Holland, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: From $16.00/hour, about 40–45 hours/week

Hands-on role helping fabricate and assemble vinyl windows in a clean, organized plant. No prior manufacturing experience required – they’ll train you, and you’ll rotate through different areas to learn multiple skills. Includes on-the-job training, safety gear, and health insurance assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Phoenix Services

Phoenix Services Location: Holland, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour BOE, about 40 hours/week

Run CNC and manual machines, read blueprints, and use micrometers and calipers to make accurate parts. You can earn a $2/hour bump for perfect attendance after a month and another $3/hour when hired on permanently, so this can grow quickly if you show up and perform.

Employer: Clarios

Location: Holland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Engineering role supporting assembly equipment and processes at a major automotive battery manufacturer. You’ll work on process changes, equipment design, PFMEA, and Six Sigma projects, and act as a technical go-to for assigned lines. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 3+ years of manufacturing engineering experience.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.