Holland’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in food service, banking, and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Domino’s (Five Star Pizza)

Domino’s (Five Star Pizza) Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages + bonus potential)

Run a busy pizza store, lead a customer-focused team, and drive sales and operations. This role is great if you have 2+ years of quick-service management, can work nights/weekends, and want paid time off, health/dental/vision, employee discounts, and growth with a top national brand.

Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation / Macatawa Bank

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $71,000 – $95,000 + annual bonus eligibility

Lead a local bank branch, manage staff, and build relationships with customers and small businesses. This is a strong fit if you have retail banking + managerial experience, want family-friendly hours, and value a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Avenue at Westshore

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the business office at a hotel-like skilled nursing facility where residents have private rooms and lower-acuity needs. You’ll handle billing, admissions, financial records, and Medicare/Medicaid compliance—ideal if you’re detail-oriented and have experience in healthcare business office management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to grow, and requirements can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.