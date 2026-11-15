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🛒 Holland, MI Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Holland’s retail and service scene is busy year-round, with extra help needed as seasons change. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Amusement Attendant
- Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-energy job in a fun arcade setting, helping guests have a great time. You’ll run games, help with prizes, use POS systems, and get perks like free bowling, attractions, and discounts starting day one.
Seasonal: Overnight Inbound (Stocking) (T1482)
- Employer: Target
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Part-time, seasonal, overnight
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
- Application deadline: 05/10/2027
Overnight role stocking and setting products so the store is ready for guests each morning. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want to build retail skills with a big-name employer.
Merchandiser
- Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Location: Holland, MI & nearby areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.50 per hour + mileage reimbursement
You’ll visit local stores to stock and display Coca-Cola products, keep shelves looking sharp, and move product between backroom and sales floor. Comes with union benefits, medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and steady hours with weekend availability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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