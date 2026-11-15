Holland’s retail and service scene is busy year-round, with extra help needed as seasons change. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy job in a fun arcade setting, helping guests have a great time. You’ll run games, help with prizes, use POS systems, and get perks like free bowling, attractions, and discounts starting day one.

Employer: Target

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Part-time, seasonal, overnight

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Application deadline: 05/10/2027

Overnight role stocking and setting products so the store is ready for guests each morning. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want to build retail skills with a big-name employer.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Location: Holland, MI & nearby areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50 per hour + mileage reimbursement

You’ll visit local stores to stock and display Coca-Cola products, keep shelves looking sharp, and move product between backroom and sales floor. Comes with union benefits, medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and steady hours with weekend availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.