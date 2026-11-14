Holland’s food and hotel scene is busy year‑round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry‑level and leadership roles, with both hourly and salaried options.

Employer: Qdoba

Qdoba Location: Holland, MI (in person)

Holland, MI (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour + tips

Help run a busy Qdoba, lead the crew, and keep guests happy while earning solid hourly pay plus tips. Comes with training, clear path to management, PTO, uniforms, and full benefits options (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, and more).

Employer: Country Inn Holland

Location: Holland, MI (in person)

Holland, MI (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.50/hour

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, check-outs, and nightly financial reports. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like quiet late‑night shifts, and want hotel perks like employee discounts, flexible schedule, and free parking.

Employer: 7 Brew Coffee (Brew Horizons LLC)

Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $80,000/year + quarterly incentive

Lead a high‑energy drive‑thru coffee stand, manage staffing and scheduling, and drive sales and guest experience. This is a true management role with bonus potential and access to health, dental, vision, education assistance, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have more than one opening or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.