Holland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level assembly to leadership and technical roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Magna International (Magna Exteriors)

Magna International (Magna Exteriors) Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead World Class Manufacturing (WCM) and continuous improvement for an automotive glass plant. This role is heavy on Lean/Six Sigma, Kaizen, and plant-wide process optimization, with about 70% of your time on the floor and 30% in the office.

Employer: Tennant Company

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Listed as Internship (described as ongoing production role)

Listed as (described as ongoing production role) Pay: $16.39 – $24.56/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 5:00am–3:00pm; Friday OT as needed

Build industrial cleaning machines from start to finish using hand and power tools. Good fit if you have mechanical assembly experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like working across multiple stations with clear work instructions.

Employer: Boar's Head

Location: Holland, MI, US

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a production department in a refrigerated meat-processing environment. You’ll handle training, scheduling, KPIs, HACCP requirements, and coaching a team, so prior food or manufacturing supervision (2–3 years) is important.

Employer: The Stow Company

Location: Holland, MI, US

Type: Not listed (ongoing plant role)

Not listed (ongoing plant role) Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 10:15pm–6:15am

Salary: Not listed

Keep custom closet manufacturing equipment running at its best. This role focuses on troubleshooting, reducing downtime, and making software/program changes on cutting, routing, drilling, and edge-banding machines—great if you have a technical background and like night shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.