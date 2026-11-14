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🏭 Holland, MI Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings Across Shifts
Holland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level assembly to leadership and technical roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Continuous Improvement Manager – Magna Engineered Glass
- Employer: Magna International (Magna Exteriors)
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Lead World Class Manufacturing (WCM) and continuous improvement for an automotive glass plant. This role is heavy on Lean/Six Sigma, Kaizen, and plant-wide process optimization, with about 70% of your time on the floor and 30% in the office.
Intermediate Assembler
- Employer: Tennant Company
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Listed as Internship (described as ongoing production role)
- Pay: $16.39 – $24.56/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 5:00am–3:00pm; Friday OT as needed
Build industrial cleaning machines from start to finish using hand and power tools. Good fit if you have mechanical assembly experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like working across multiple stations with clear work instructions.
2nd Shift Production Supervisor
- Employer: Boar's Head
- Location: Holland, MI, US
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee a production department in a refrigerated meat-processing environment. You’ll handle training, scheduling, KPIs, HACCP requirements, and coaching a team, so prior food or manufacturing supervision (2–3 years) is important.
Process Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: The Stow Company
- Location: Holland, MI, US
- Type: Not listed (ongoing plant role)
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 10:15pm–6:15am
- Salary: Not listed
Keep custom closet manufacturing equipment running at its best. This role focuses on troubleshooting, reducing downtime, and making software/program changes on cutting, routing, drilling, and edge-banding machines—great if you have a technical background and like night shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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