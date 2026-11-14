Holland’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around auto and food service. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Holland, MI (Walmart Supercenter #1942, 2629 N Park Dr)

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time

Pay: $14 – $27/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

This role is all about helping customers with basic auto care while they shop. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Lead sales and help run the store while coaching a small team. Good fit if you like leadership, hitting goals, and automotive parts, with chances to grow into higher management.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for business accounts. You’ll help manage orders, billing, and routes, and may lead the commercial department when the manager is out.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Holland, MI (738 Michigan Ave)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking orders, helping in the kitchen, and keeping things clean. Flexible schedules, early access to earned wages, employee discounts, and room to move up if you like the restaurant world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.