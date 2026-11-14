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🏗️ Holland, MI Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Tech Employers
Holland’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around clean energy and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into controls, automation, or complex systems, these local roles are worth a look.
Project Engineer II – Electrical & Mechanical Systems
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on engineered-to-order water technology systems from design through factory testing and startup. This role is a good fit if you like being the technical bridge between sales, manufacturing, and field service, and enjoy both mechanical and electrical problem-solving on real equipment.
Engineer I, Vision Systems – Electrode
- Employer: LG Energy Solution Michigan
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time, Exempt, On-site
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with some on-call/after-hours
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees, PTO, 401(k) with company match
Entry-level/early-career role supporting machine vision and automated inspection in lithium-ion battery manufacturing. You’ll work with Omron/Keyence-style systems, help tune cameras and lighting, and support new equipment startup while collecting data to improve yield and OEE.
Sr. Controls Engineer
- Employer: LG Energy Solution
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time, Exempt, On-site
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with on-call/after-hours support
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees, PTO, 401(k) with company match
Lead PLC and automation projects for high-volume battery production lines, from design and programming to commissioning and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have strong Mitsubishi/Siemens PLC experience, enjoy solving complex equipment failures, and want to mentor other engineers while standardizing controls across lines.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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