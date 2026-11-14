Holland’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around clean energy and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into controls, automation, or complex systems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on engineered-to-order water technology systems from design through factory testing and startup. This role is a good fit if you like being the technical bridge between sales, manufacturing, and field service, and enjoy both mechanical and electrical problem-solving on real equipment.

Employer: LG Energy Solution Michigan

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time, Exempt, On-site

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with some on-call/after-hours

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with some on-call/after-hours Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees, PTO, 401(k) with company match

Entry-level/early-career role supporting machine vision and automated inspection in lithium-ion battery manufacturing. You’ll work with Omron/Keyence-style systems, help tune cameras and lighting, and support new equipment startup while collecting data to improve yield and OEE.

Employer: LG Energy Solution

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time, Exempt, On-site

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with on-call/after-hours support

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., with on-call/after-hours support Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees, PTO, 401(k) with company match

Lead PLC and automation projects for high-volume battery production lines, from design and programming to commissioning and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have strong Mitsubishi/Siemens PLC experience, enjoy solving complex equipment failures, and want to mentor other engineers while standardizing controls across lines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.