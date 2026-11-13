⚠️ City of Holland email is temporarily down

As of November 12, 2026, the City of Holland email system is having problems because of a nationwide Microsoft 365 outage.

If you need to reach the City, please do not use email right now.

Instead, call the City’s main phone line at 616-355-1300 for help or questions.

This notice applies to anyone trying to contact City of Holland staff or departments by email until service is restored.