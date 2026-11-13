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Holland
⚠️ City of Holland email down — call 616-355-1300 instead
9 days ago
⚠️ City of Holland email is temporarily down
As of November 12, 2026, the City of Holland email system is having problems because of a nationwide Microsoft 365 outage.
If you need to reach the City, please do not use email right now.
Instead, call the City’s main phone line at 616-355-1300 for help or questions.
This notice applies to anyone trying to contact City of Holland staff or departments by email until service is restored.
More Info: Outlook Email Outage • Holland, MI
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