Holland’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local stores all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Holland, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + individual sales incentives)

This role is all about helping customers with vitamins and wellness products. You’ll greet shoppers, recommend products, restock shelves, and help with opening/closing, with 401(k match, employee discounts, and chances to earn extra through incentives.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like a fast-paced, fun environment. You’ll take orders, help in the kitchen, keep things clean, and make sure customers get their pizzas fast, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the other Domino’s role but at a different store, this spot is great if you want steady hours and a team vibe. You’ll handle customers, prep food, and support the rush, with daily access to earned wages, discounts, and room to advance.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

You’ll run the register, help customers find products, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup. Good fit if you want a big-name employer, clear training, and a mix of customer service and stocking work.

Employer: Family Fare (SpartanNash)

Location: 1185 S Washington, Holland, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a step up from a regular retail role. You’ll help run the store when managers are out, handle customer issues, support cashiers, and help close the store. Great if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties without full-time hours.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Good for someone who likes variety: you’ll help with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, run equipment, pack boxes, and handle POS transactions. Expect a busy, hands-on role with lots of customer interaction.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Holland employers tend to move fast when they find someone they like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.