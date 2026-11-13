Holland’s manufacturing scene is busy, and supply chain pros are in demand. If you like keeping materials moving and vendors on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LG Energy Solution Michigan

LG Energy Solution Michigan Location: Holland, MI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm (may vary for global coordination)

Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm (may vary for global coordination) Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision for eligible employees, PTO, 401(k) with company match, and more (per company plans)

Support purchasing of manufacturing equipment, spare parts, and supplies for a major EV battery plant. You’ll request quotes, create POs in the ERP system, track deliveries, and work closely with suppliers and internal teams—great fit if you have a degree in supply chain or related field and want to grow in a fast-paced, clean energy environment.

Employer: Uniform Color (part of Audia Group)

(part of Audia Group) Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle procurement of raw materials and services for a global plastics leader. This role owns supply strategy, POs, RFQs, vendor management, and market trend reporting—ideal if you have a 4-year degree in Supply Chain or Business plus 3–5 years of purchasing experience in manufacturing and are comfortable with ERP systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Holland’s supply chain openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.