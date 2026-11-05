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💰 Holland, MI Accounting Jobs with Multiple Local Employers
Holland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options in manufacturing and education. If you like numbers and steady work, these three roles are worth a look.
Accounts Payable Specialist II – Gentex Corporation
- Employer: Gentex Corporation
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-volume accounts payable role at a major local manufacturer known for tech and auto products. You’ll process invoices, handle vendor questions, do monthly accruals, and mentor newer AP team members, so it’s a good fit if you have 4+ years of AP experience and want a step up in responsibility.
Manufacturing Cost Accountant – Kforce (Manufacturing Client)
- Employer: Kforce Inc (recruiting for a manufacturing company)
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and other factors)
Cost accounting role that partners closely with Operations, Engineering, Supply Chain, and Finance. You’ll own standard costs, labor and overhead rates, inventory valuation, and variance analysis—ideal if you have 5+ years of cost accounting and solid ERP experience and want to be close to day-to-day manufacturing decisions.
Staff Accountant, Accounts Payable – West Ottawa Public Schools
- Employer: West Ottawa Public Schools
- Location: Central Office, Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $22.76 per hour (2024–2025), based on education and experience
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid sick and vacation days, State of Michigan retirement plan
School district role focused on AP in Munis: entering invoices, creating POs, cutting checks, handling 1099s, and helping with year-end audit work. Good match if you like a stable public-sector setting, are comfortable with Excel, and want strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong resumes in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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