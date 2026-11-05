💰 Holland, MI Accounting Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Holland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options in manufacturing and education. If you like numbers and steady work, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-volume accounts payable role at a major local manufacturer known for tech and auto products. You’ll process invoices, handle vendor questions, do monthly accruals, and mentor newer AP team members, so it’s a good fit if you have 4+ years of AP experience and want a step up in responsibility.

Employer: Kforce Inc (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

(recruiting for a manufacturing company) Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and other factors)

Cost accounting role that partners closely with Operations, Engineering, Supply Chain, and Finance. You’ll own standard costs, labor and overhead rates, inventory valuation, and variance analysis—ideal if you have 5+ years of cost accounting and solid ERP experience and want to be close to day-to-day manufacturing decisions.

Employer: West Ottawa Public Schools

Location: Central Office, Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $22.76 per hour (2024–2025) , based on education and experience

, based on education and experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid sick and vacation days, State of Michigan retirement plan

School district role focused on AP in Munis: entering invoices, creating POs, cutting checks, handling 1099s, and helping with year-end audit work. Good match if you like a stable public-sector setting, are comfortable with Excel, and want strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong resumes in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.