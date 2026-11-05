🍽️ Holland, MI Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Holland’s hospitality scene is busy year‑round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of hotel, restaurant, and healthcare food service work.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland Location: Holland, MI

Type: Likely part-time, early mornings

Likely part-time, early mornings Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and serve hotel breakfast, greet guests, run food and drinks, and reset the dining room. Shifts run about 5:30 AM–11:00 AM, including weekends and holidays, so this is great if you like being done by midday.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland Location: Holland, MI

Type: Likely part-time or full-time evenings

Likely part-time or full-time evenings Salary: Not listed

Evening role opening and running the bar and dinner service, taking orders, and closing down the bar and dining area. They prefer 1+ year of restaurant/bar experience, and shifts are about 4:45 PM–11:30 PM, including weekends and holidays.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Holland Location: Holland, MI

Type: Likely full-time or part-time front desk

Likely full-time or part-time front desk Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting guests, handling check‑ins/check‑outs, and answering questions about the hotel and area. They prefer 1+ year of customer service or hospitality experience, and you get Hilton hotel discounts.

Employer: Subway (J&H Family Stores)

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr (adults listed at $15/hr, $12/hr for 17 and under; experience negotiable)

Make sandwiches, keep the store clean, and give friendly service. Perks include weekend premium pay, travel pay for helping other locations, tips, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Avenue at Westshore

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Not listed (facility-based cook role)

Not listed (facility-based cook role) Salary: Not listed

Cook in a hotel-like senior care facility with private rooms, preparing and serving meals for stable, low‑acuity residents. You’ll open or close the kitchen, follow dietary guidelines, supervise aides, and keep the kitchen clean and safe.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.