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Holland
🛒 Holland, MI Retail Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options
7 days ago
Holland’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from gas stations to banks to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 6908
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a pro-level retail role helping DIY customers with car parts, troubleshooting, and special orders. Good fit if you know your way around engines and brakes and want more responsibility, including key-holder duties.
Guest Services Leader (Shift Leader)
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.95 – $22.22/hour
Lead the team at a busy travel center, keeping the store running smoothly and guests happy. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition help.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)
- Starting Pay: $18.00/hour, with raises up to $20.00/hour by year 5
Split your time between the register and stocking shelves to keep the store fast and tidy. Great if you want steady part-time hours, clear pay increases, and don’t mind early mornings or lifting up to 45 lbs.
Relationship Banker – Riley Branch
- Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation (Macatawa Bank)
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour + annual bonus eligible
Blend customer service and banking by helping clients with accounts, teller work, and basic financial needs. Offers a full benefits package, career growth across 200+ locations, and more “bank hours” than typical retail.
Store Manager
- Employer: Burlington Stores
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Range: $67,500 – $84,375/year
Run a multi-million-dollar off-price retail store, leading assistant managers and a large team. Includes bonus potential, benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and an employee discount—ideal if you have 5+ years of big-box retail management.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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