📅 89th Annual Veterans Day Assembly at Holland High

📅 Veterans Day assembly and lunch at Holland High School

Holland High School is hosting its 89th Annual Veterans Day Assembly on Wednesday, November 11 at 10am in the Dome.

Who’s invited:

Veterans

Families of veterans

All community members

The program will focus on loyalty, service, and honoring those who have served in the armed forces.

If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran, you’re also invited to a lunch immediately after the program in the Performing Arts Center lobby.

The school also encourages simple ways to honor veterans, like talking with kids about service members in your family, writing thank-you letters, attending local veterans events, or volunteering with veterans’ organizations.

Questions? Contact Assistant Principal Zach Kapla at zkapla@hollandpublicschools.org.