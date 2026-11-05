🔧 Holland, MI Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Holland’s busy keeping buildings, apartments, and campuses in great shape right now. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dwelling Place

Dwelling Place Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep apartment buildings running smoothly—fixing units, handling work orders, and caring for the grounds. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, a valid Michigan driver’s license, and like varied work from repairs to snow removal.

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance )

Allied Universal (for ) Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$19/hour , weekly pay

, Shifts: 1st (6:00am–2:30pm), 2nd (2:30pm–11:00pm), Weekends (8:00am–6:30pm)

All-purpose cleaning in commercial buildings—floors, restrooms, trash, glass, and more. Training is provided, so this works well if you’re detail-oriented and want steady hours with clear routines.

Employer: Enviro-Clean

Enviro-Clean Location: South Holland, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00–$18.00/hour , weekly pay

, Shifts: 2nd & 3rd shift

Daily cleaning and sanitation in a single assigned facility—restrooms, common areas, event setup/teardown, and restocking. Great if you want a consistent schedule, paid training & time off, and room to grow in facilities work.

Employer: Prince Facility Services

Prince Facility Services Location: Holland, MI

Type: Part-time, Temporary (seasonal)

Salary: $17.00–$22.00/hour + end-of-season bonus for perfect attendance

+ Hours: Key window 12:00am–7:00am, plus some 7:00am–12:00am needs

Ride along with a plow driver and handle shoveling and salting during snow events. Ideal if you don’t mind late nights, want premium pay, and can reliably show up whenever it snows.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—winter and maintenance seasons move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.