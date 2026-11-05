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🔧 Holland, MI Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Holland’s busy keeping buildings, apartments, and campuses in great shape right now. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: Dwelling Place
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep apartment buildings running smoothly—fixing units, handling work orders, and caring for the grounds. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, a valid Michigan driver’s license, and like varied work from repairs to snow removal.
Janitor
- Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance)
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$19/hour, weekly pay
- Shifts: 1st (6:00am–2:30pm), 2nd (2:30pm–11:00pm), Weekends (8:00am–6:30pm)
All-purpose cleaning in commercial buildings—floors, restrooms, trash, glass, and more. Training is provided, so this works well if you’re detail-oriented and want steady hours with clear routines.
2nd & 3rd Shift Commercial Cleaner: $16.00–$18.00
- Employer: Enviro-Clean
- Location: South Holland, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16.00–$18.00/hour, weekly pay
- Shifts: 2nd & 3rd shift
Daily cleaning and sanitation in a single assigned facility—restrooms, common areas, event setup/teardown, and restocking. Great if you want a consistent schedule, paid training & time off, and room to grow in facilities work.
Snow Shoveler
- Employer: Prince Facility Services
- Location: Holland, MI
- Type: Part-time, Temporary (seasonal)
- Salary: $17.00–$22.00/hour + end-of-season bonus for perfect attendance
- Hours: Key window 12:00am–7:00am, plus some 7:00am–12:00am needs
Ride along with a plow driver and handle shoveling and salting during snow events. Ideal if you don’t mind late nights, want premium pay, and can reliably show up whenever it snows.
If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—winter and maintenance seasons move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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