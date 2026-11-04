🔧 Holland, MI Hiring Now: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles

Holland’s industrial and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on outdoor work, leading a maintenance team, or evening cleaning shifts. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Haworth

Haworth Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead grounds and facilities work for a global workspace design company. You’ll handle installations, complex furniture systems, and mentor junior team members, with benefits starting day one (PTO, health, 401k match, bonus, tuition help, and more).

Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC (Shoreline Container)

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000+ per year, based on experience and skills

Run maintenance and facility projects in a busy manufacturing plant. This role leads the maintenance team, oversees equipment and grounds, and drives improvement projects, with strong benefits, 401k match, PTO, and training.

Employer: KEY CLEANING SERVICES INC.

Location: Holland, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Evening cleaning role that fits around a day job or school. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom cleaning in a commercial setting, with paid training and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Holland employers are moving fast on skilled maintenance and cleaning talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.