Holladay’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic leadership to hands-on patient care. Here are a few strong roles if you want to stay local and still grow your career.

Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy

Mountain Land Physical Therapy Location: Holladay, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Total potential $85,000–$105,000/year (base $77,000–$85,000 + revenue sharing)

(base + revenue sharing) Perks: Student loan repayment $5,250/year, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 3% match, 22–27 days PTO, CEU support, gym incentives, board certification reimbursement

Outpatient ortho role with no weekends, a manageable caseload (about 11–12 patients/day), and strong support for growth, including diagnostic imaging and leadership pathways. Good fit if you want autonomy, 1:1 patient time, and less time on documentation thanks to an AI-driven EMR.

Employer: Serenity Healthcare

Serenity Healthcare Location: Holladay, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000 base + incentives, realistic total $300,000+

Perks: No call, outpatient-only, flexible schedule (3×13-hour shifts/week), medical/dental/vision with 90% coverage for you and family, 22 PTO days + 11 paid holidays, training in Deep TMS & IV ketamine, annual retreats

High-earning PMHNP role in a physician-owned group using TMS and IV ketamine alongside meds. Great if you want strong admin support (8:1 staff-to-physician ratio), modern treatments, and a schedule that packs full-time hours into three days.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care Vancouver WA (local franchise)

(local franchise) Location: Holladay, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Perks: Paid time off, training & development, performance bonuses, free food & snacks

Hybrid role where you work in the office and visit clients’ homes, coaching caregivers and helping with scheduling, calls, and field supervision. Good step up for CNAs with 2+ years’ experience who want leadership, problem-solving, and more stable hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Holladay tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.