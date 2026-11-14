📢 Help at home for older adults in Holladay & Denver West

If an older adult in your life is skipping meals, struggling with bathing, or feeling unsteady after a hospital stay, they may need extra help at home.

The article explains that care should be based on specific daily tasks, not a preset number of hours. Occasional visits can cover meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship when the person is mostly safe alone. Daily or longer shifts may be better if essential tasks are going unfinished or the person cannot be left alone.

In Holladay and East Salt Lake, ComForCare Home Care (East Salt Lake, UT) offers:

Personal care, companionship, light housekeeping

Respite and short-term care

24-hour care and post-hospital support

In-home consultations to review safety, mobility, and routines

Call (801) 447-5353 or visit https://www.comforcare.com/utah/e-salt-lake/ to talk through needs and schedule.

In Denver West, CO, ComForCare Home Care (Denver West, CO) can be reached at (303) 232-4473 for similar non-medical support.

The article also covers how home health, private-duty nursing, and long-term care insurance work, and what to ask providers before starting services.