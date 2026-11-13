Holladay Cottonwood is close to some of Utah’s busiest resort areas, which means steady hiring in hotels and restaurants—especially as travel picks up.

Here are a few solid Food Service & Hospitality roles within driving distance.

Employer: Montage International

Montage International Location: Deer Valley, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk, PBX, bell, and valet teams at a luxury resort. This role is great if you have hotel front-of-house experience and like solving problems, supporting staff, and keeping guest service running at a high level.

Employer: Montage International

Montage International Location: Deer Valley, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see at a high-end restaurant. You’ll greet guests, manage reservations and seating, and help create “wow” moments—plus enjoy perks like free meals, uniforms, hotel discounts, and healthcare/401k benefits.

Employer: Montage International

Montage International Location: Deer Valley, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the resort running behind the scenes by handling guest and hotel laundry. Good fit if you like active, hands-on work and don’t mind heat, lifting, and staying organized in a busy back-of-house setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—resort roles in this area tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.