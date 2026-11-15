undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holiday
🎁 Free Deals and Giveaways Around Holiday, Florida
5 days ago
Holiday neighbors are sharing a few helpful freebies and low-cost deals this week. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.
Boston terrier
- Item: 11-month-old Boston terrier
- Location: Tarpon Springs/Holiday, Holiday, FL
- Condition/Details: Young Boston terrier looking for a new home. A rehoming fee does apply, so this is not fully free, but it’s a low-cost way to add a pet to your family.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wood Look Desk With Hutch
- Item: Wood-look desk with hutch
- Location: Aloha Gardens of Lake Conley, Holiday, FL
- Details: Made of particle board with laminate finish, includes a hutch with shelves and a glass-door compartment. The poster is asking for a $20 donation for a good cause, so it’s a budget-friendly option rather than fully free.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Scrap Aluminum Free
- Item: Large TV antenna (scrap aluminum)
- Location: End of driveway at 5622 Mosaic Dr, Holiday, FL
- Details: Large TV antenna left at the end of the driveway, offered free as scrap aluminum. Good for metal recycling or projects.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free items or low-cost deals, reach out to the poster or head over soon—good finds in Holiday tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.