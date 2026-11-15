Holiday neighbors are sharing a few helpful freebies and low-cost deals this week. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.

Item: 11-month-old Boston terrier

11-month-old Location: Tarpon Springs/Holiday, Holiday, FL

Condition/Details: Young Boston terrier looking for a new home. A rehoming fee does apply , so this is not fully free, but it’s a low-cost way to add a pet to your family.

Young Boston terrier looking for a new home. A , so this is not fully free, but it’s a low-cost way to add a pet to your family. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wood-look desk with hutch

Location: Aloha Gardens of Lake Conley, Holiday, FL

Details: Made of particle board with laminate finish , includes a hutch with shelves and a glass-door compartment . The poster is asking for a $20 donation for a good cause , so it’s a budget-friendly option rather than fully free.

Made of , includes a and a . The poster is asking for a , so it’s a budget-friendly option rather than fully free. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large TV antenna (scrap aluminum)

Location: End of driveway at 5622 Mosaic Dr, Holiday, FL

Details: Large TV antenna left at the end of the driveway, offered free as scrap aluminum. Good for metal recycling or projects.

Large TV antenna left at the end of the driveway, offered as scrap aluminum. Good for metal recycling or projects. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free items or low-cost deals, reach out to the poster or head over soon—good finds in Holiday tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.