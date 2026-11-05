🍽️ Holiday, FL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles With Tips & $15.50/hr+

Holiday’s hospitality scene is steady, with hotels and restaurants looking for reliable people who like a fast-paced, guest-focused vibe.

Employer: MERCER MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT INC (Holiday Inn Manahawkin / The Mainland)

MERCER MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT INC (Holiday Inn Manahawkin / The Mainland) Location: Holiday, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13/hour + tips

You’ll be the key link between the kitchen and the dining room, checking every plate for quality and presentation before it goes out. Great if you like staying organized, moving fast, and keeping standards high.

Employer: MERCER MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT INC (Holiday Inn Manahawkin / The Mainland)

MERCER MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT INC (Holiday Inn Manahawkin / The Mainland) Location: Holiday, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4.13/hour + tips

Take food and drink orders, mix and serve a variety of cocktails, beer, and wine, and give guests a friendly experience. Experience is preferred, but they’re open to training a hard-working person who wants to learn.

Location: Holiday, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Prepare and cook meals, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you already have some kitchen or food service experience and like working behind the scenes to keep service running smoothly.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.