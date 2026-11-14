Holdrege has a few solid hands-on jobs open in welding and painting, all with the same local manufacturer. Good options if you like factory work and steady hours.

Employer: Generac / Allmand

Generac / Allmand Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll do MIG and stick welding in a production setting, read blueprints, and help solve welding issues on the line. Needs about 1 year of production welding experience, ability to pass an internal weld test, and comfort with cranes and welding equipment.

Employer: Generac / Allmand

Generac / Allmand Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role loading and unloading parts on the paint line, keeping your area clean, and following set procedures. A high school diploma or equivalent is preferred, and it’s a good fit if you like routine, physical work and care about quality.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.