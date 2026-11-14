Holdrege’s plants are busy right now, and that means steady openings for hands-on work. If you like building, moving, and keeping things running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Generac Power Systems (Allmand)

Generac Power Systems (Allmand) Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level assembly role where you’ll build rugged light, heat, and power equipment using hand tools and work instructions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stand and move most of the day, and want to learn different areas on the production floor.

Employer: Generac Power Systems (Allmand)

Generac Power Systems (Allmand) Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move parts and materials around the plant, learn or use a forklift, and support different product lines as needed. Great if you like staying active, have solid attention to detail, and want a path to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Generac Power Systems (Allmand)

Generac Power Systems (Allmand) Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another assembler opening focused on repetitive, hands-on build work using diagrams and basic tools. Ideal if you’re new to manufacturing but ready to learn and can lift up to 50 lbs in a busy shop environment.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.