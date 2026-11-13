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Holdrege
🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Holdrege, NE
9 days ago
Holdrege’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools or want to break into manufacturing, these are worth a look.
Assembler-3
- Employer: Generac
- Location: Holdrege, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about putting products together using hand tools, drawings, and work instructions. You’ll be on your feet, doing repetitive assembly, with chances to cross-train in different areas and learn more about how the products work.
Assembler-2
- Employer: Generac
- Location: Holdrege, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to Assembler-3: you’ll follow set instructions, use basic tools, and help keep quality high. Good fit if you have 0–1 year of assembly or related experience and want to grow in a team setting.
Assembler-9 (LinkedIn)
- Employer: Generac
- Location: Holdrege, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assembly work in a production environment, with a focus on safety and consistency. You’ll stand most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and help keep production moving.
Assembler-9 (Indeed)
- Employer: Generac Power Systems (Allmand)
- Location: Holdrege, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same core Assembler I work, but posted through Indeed with more detail on the Allmand brand. Good entry point if you’re new to manufacturing and want a clear path to learn and cross-train.
Mold Repair (Day Shift)
- Employer: embecta
- Location: Holdrege, NE
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7a–3p)
- Salary: Not listed
Skilled role for someone with tool & die / mold repair / machinist background. You’ll troubleshoot and repair injection molds, read blueprints, use precision tools, and may train newer team members.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other openings listed too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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