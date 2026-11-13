Holdrege’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools or want to break into manufacturing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about putting products together using hand tools, drawings, and work instructions. You’ll be on your feet, doing repetitive assembly, with chances to cross-train in different areas and learn more about how the products work.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to Assembler-3: you’ll follow set instructions, use basic tools, and help keep quality high. Good fit if you have 0–1 year of assembly or related experience and want to grow in a team setting.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assembly work in a production environment, with a focus on safety and consistency. You’ll stand most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and help keep production moving.

Employer: Generac Power Systems (Allmand)

Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core Assembler I work, but posted through Indeed with more detail on the Allmand brand. Good entry point if you’re new to manufacturing and want a clear path to learn and cross-train.

Employer: embecta

Location: Holdrege, NE

Type: Full-time, day shift (7a–3p)

Salary: Not listed

Skilled role for someone with tool & die / mold repair / machinist background. You’ll troubleshoot and repair injection molds, read blueprints, use precision tools, and may train newer team members.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.