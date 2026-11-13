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🏥 Holdenville OK Healthcare: Multiple Home Care Roles Open
Holdenville’s home care scene is growing, with more families choosing support at home instead of facilities. If you like one-on-one care and flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.
Home Care Personal Caregiver – CNA
- Employer: ComForCare (independently owned franchise)
- Location: Holdenville, OK
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; some posts mention part-time options too)
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients stay safe and independent at home by assisting with bathing, walking, light housekeeping, simple meals, and companionship. This role stands out for flexible schedules, weekly pay, paid training, and a quick hiring process, plus a mix of daytime, evening, and weekend shifts.
If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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