Holdenville’s home care scene is growing, with more families choosing support at home instead of facilities. If you like one-on-one care and flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ComForCare (independently owned franchise)

ComForCare (independently owned franchise) Location: Holdenville, OK

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; some posts mention part-time options too)

(flexible scheduling; some posts mention part-time options too) Salary: Not listed

Help clients stay safe and independent at home by assisting with bathing, walking, light housekeeping, simple meals, and companionship. This role stands out for flexible schedules, weekly pay, paid training, and a quick hiring process, plus a mix of daytime, evening, and weekend shifts.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.