Healthcare hiring is steady in Holden, MA right now, especially for licensed pharmacists who want stable hours and strong pay.

Below are a couple of solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health Location: Holden, MA

Salary: $98,862 – $177,944/year (full-time range)

(full-time range) Type: Full-time, exempt

Schedule: Day shift, 40 hrs/week, shifts between 6:45am–7:15pm, every third holiday, weekend rotation

You’ll provide comprehensive medication management for employees and outpatients, from reviewing orders and dispensing to counseling and immunizations. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of ambulatory experience, a PharmD or BSPharm, and a MA pharmacist license, and want a clinical setting with potential sign-on bonus and chances to precept students and residents.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Holden, MA

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30/hour

Type: Full-time

Retail pharmacist role where you’ll handle dispensing, patient counseling, immunizations, and other clinical services. Walgreens highlights competitive pay, PTO after 3 months, a 401(k) with company match, health benefits for eligible team members, and growth paths into leadership. You’ll need a BS in Pharmacy or PharmD, MA pharmacist license, and to be or become a certified immunizer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.