Looking for a dog in Holbrook, NY? These adoptable pups from Last Chance Animal Rescue are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island, available for adoption in the Holbrook area

Manny is a young mixed-breed pup, still growing and learning about the world. The rescue notes that his age, breed, and adult size are best estimates, so he’s a good fit for someone flexible and ready for puppy training.

👉 Meet Manny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island

Mario is another adorable puppy from the same rescue group. Like his littermates, his breed mix and final size can’t be guaranteed, so he’ll do best with adopters who are ready for the surprises that come with a growing pup.

👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island

Rubble is a black-and-white puppy who’s ready to move from foster care into a forever home. As with the other pups, the rescue reminds adopters that age and size are estimates, and that a full-grown dog may be a better choice if size is very important to you.

👉 Meet Rubble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island

Potato is a chocolate-colored puppy with the same background as his siblings. He’s fostered locally and available for adoption on Long Island, making it easy for nearby families to meet him after applying.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island

Princess Peach is the female of the group, a black-and-white mixed-breed puppy. Like the others, her breed and adult size are not guaranteed, so she’s best for adopters who are open-minded and ready for all stages of puppyhood.

👉 Meet Princess Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (631) 478-6844

Location: Fostered on Long Island

Oso is an adult mixed-breed dog with a striking gray/silver coat. For families who prefer to skip the tiny-puppy stage, an adult like Oso can be a great choice, since his size and general needs are already known.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Holbrook, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Last Chance Animal Rescue at (631) 478-6844 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.