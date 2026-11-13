Holbrook is quietly becoming a hub for high-end biotech work, with several senior science roles that pay well and offer real impact on global drug programs.

Below are three standout science & research openings in Holbrook, NY right now.

Employer: Protheragen

Protheragen Location: Holbrook, NY (on-site)

Salary: $100,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role leads CMC process and quality systems for cell and gene therapy (AAV, lentivirus, plasmids, cell therapy). You’ll own scale-up, CDMO partnerships, and regulatory filings, with visa sponsorship, relocation help, and strong benefits for experienced CGT leaders fluent in English and Mandarin.

Employer: Protheragen

Protheragen Location: Holbrook, NY (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead analytical development and QC for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins from discovery through cGMP. You’ll design methods, manage global CDMOs, support IND/BLA filings, and build a team—ideal if you have deep biologics AD/QC experience and are fluent in English and Mandarin. Includes bonus, 401(k), health benefits, PTO, and relocation support.

Employer: Protheragen

Protheragen Location: Holbrook, NY (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Own CMC and analytical strategy for small molecules and peptides (TIDES), from route design and scale-up to QC and global regulatory filings. This is a high-impact leadership role with visa sponsorship, relocation, flexible schedule, and full benefits, for chemists with strong CMC experience and English/Mandarin fluency.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—senior science roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.