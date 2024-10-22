Open in App
    Ben Affleck takes his turn teaching Fin to drive in Los Angeles

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17l0zh_0wHYhXuG00
    Good Dad Ben Affleck giving a driving lesson to Fin in Los Angeles (Grosby Group)

    Despite the turbulence of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck remains focused on his work and his children. Recently, the actor was spotted accompanying Fin during a driving lesson in Los Angeles—a role previously held by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07W3GA_0wHYhXuG00 © Grosby Group
    Ben Affleck became an instructor to help Fin master the art of driving in L.A.

    This past weekend, Ben and Fin were photographed cruising through LA in Affleck’s black BMW. While the 15-year-old took the driver’s seat, Ben played the part of the calm and collected passenger, guiding Fin through the streets of one of the biggest cities in the U.S.

    The photos captured Fin gripping the steering wheel with determination, eyes locked on the road ahead. Like any responsible driver, they were seen checking mirrors while paying close attention to their famous father’s relaxed instructions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URssu_0wHYhXuG00 © Grosby Group
    Fin paid attention to the road while Ben supervised

    This isn’t the first time Ben has been spotted actively involved in his children’s lives. On August 18, he was seen at a nighttime event with Jennifer Garner, there to support Fin. While not much was shared about the event, it was noted that JLo and her daughter, Emme, were also present.

    More recently, in late September, Ben took Fin and a few friends on a Halloween costume hunt, where they were seen at Spirit Halloween in Brentwood. Despite his busy professional schedule, the 52-year-old actor continues to carve out time to spend with his kids.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbQun_0wHYhXuG00 © Grosby Group
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attended an event with Fin in Brentwood

    Since moving into his new home in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, sources have confirmed that Ben is settling well. “He’s exactly where he wants to be—close to his kids and in a neighborhood he loves,” a source told People .

    Entertainment Tonight also reported that Ben’s move was motivated by a desire to co-parent more easily. “He wanted to be closer to Jen Garner and his kids,” the outlet shared.

    Jennifer Garner also joined Fin on their driving journey

    Back in August, Jennifer Garner was spotted riding alongside Fin as they practiced driving near their Brentwood home. Much like Ben, Garner appeared to be giving instructions, helping guide Fin as they navigated the road carefully.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MI21_0wHYhXuG00 © Grosby Group
    Jennifer Garner supervising Fin driving in Los Angeles

    Weeks before that, the Alias star was seen with Fin at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, likely helping them get their learner’s permit.

    In California, teens can apply for a learner’s permit at 15-and-a-half after completing a state-approved 25-hour driver’s education course. They must also be accompanied by a licensed adult. At 16, they can apply for a provisional license with certain restrictions.

    Lee Zeidel
    1d ago
    He had his fun with J Lo like lots of men and then moved on what does he care back to being a dad just another day in Hollywood.
