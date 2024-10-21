Gerard Piqué gives rare comments regarding Shakira split; 'What really happens is not shared'

Gerard Pique (Europa Press Sports)

In the two years since his split from Shakira , Gerard Piqué has remained relatively silent. The former football player has focused on his businesses, avoiding commenting the end of his relationship with Shakira, a topic that has been heavily discussed by the world at large. In a new interview, Piqué shared some rare comments regarding the media attention he's received over the past couple of years.

© Agustin Cuevas Gerard Pique watching a soccer match in Mexico

Piqué was discussing the Kings League with CNN en Espanol and how his company plans to continue to innovate in the space of sports, gaming, and technology. Near the end of the chat, Piqué addressed the media attention he's received in past years, and the perception that he's not well liked by a lot of people.

"I've always been very calm," he said in Spanish. "I know everyone likes to talk and share their opinions and points of view. At the end of the day, the media controls a message and each one shapes it according to what it wants to sell."

"The truth or what really happens is often not shared. I can't control that."

Piqué reveals what helps him stay in the present

Piqué concluded that while the media attention may have an effect on him, he tries his best to focus on the things that matter in his life, and how fortunate he's been in all regards. "I've always believed that it's important for me to surround myself with my family and my friends, and the people that really know you and know who you are and what you do," he said. "That gives me a lot of peace."

"I understand that a lot of people think that I'm a type of person. There's freedom of speech. Everyone can think what they want. I'm very happy and I have a good time. I feel privileged," he concluded.