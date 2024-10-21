Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HOLAUSA

    Gerard Piqué gives rare comments regarding Shakira split; 'What really happens is not shared'

    By Maria Loreto,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAIsF_0wGAp21100
    Gerard Pique (Europa Press Sports)

    In the two years since his split from Shakira , Gerard Piqué has remained relatively silent. The former football player has focused on his businesses, avoiding commenting the end of his relationship with Shakira, a topic that has been heavily discussed by the world at large. In a new interview, Piqué shared some rare comments regarding the media attention he's received over the past couple of years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9MNi_0wGAp21100 © Agustin Cuevas
    Gerard Pique watching a soccer match in Mexico

    Piqué was discussing the Kings League with CNN en Espanol and how his company plans to continue to innovate in the space of sports, gaming, and technology. Near the end of the chat, Piqué addressed the media attention he's received in past years, and the perception that he's not well liked by a lot of people.

    "I've always been very calm," he said in Spanish. "I know everyone likes to talk and share their opinions and points of view. At the end of the day, the media controls a message and each one shapes it according to what it wants to sell."

    "The truth or what really happens is often not shared. I can't control that."

    Piqué reveals what helps him stay in the present

    Piqué concluded that while the media attention may have an effect on him, he tries his best to focus on the things that matter in his life, and how fortunate he's been in all regards. "I've always believed that it's important for me to surround myself with my family and my friends, and the people that really know you and know who you are and what you do," he said. "That gives me a lot of peace."

    "I understand that a lot of people think that I'm a type of person. There's freedom of speech. Everyone can think what they want. I'm very happy and I have a good time. I feel privileged," he concluded.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Lee Zeidel
    5h ago
    Dirtbag I'd worship the ground Shakira walks on .
    Anna Kinnarath
    9h ago
    You’re a cheater
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Ben Affleck ‘Looks Miserable’ Attending Event with Jennifer Garner as Jennifer Lopez Shows up Solo: ‘It’s Super Creepy’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Malia Obama wears corset top and denim skirt at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's ‘SWEAT’ tour after-party in LA
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People22 hours ago
    Zendaya Channels Cher in Jaw-Dropping Style at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
    E! News2 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pregnant Again’ In Spandex And Sneakers
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Price is Right host Drew Carey left stunned after contestant wins thousands in ‘hardest’ and ‘most-hated’ segment
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Pet of the week: Meet Rexie, the most expressive cat in the world AKA "living emoji cat"
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    The Most Scandalous Confession Cher Has Made About Her Fling With Tom Cruise
    The List3 days ago
    Courteney Cox Says She’s Never Been to Jennifer Aniston’s Home Without Smelling This Scent
    People4 days ago
    Kim Kardashian shows off whittled waist in vintage Mugler corset and micro shorts at the Academy Museum Gala
    Page Six3 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Horrified mom listens to daughter being eaten alive by bears over the phone as girl begs for help
    themirror.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Dad's horror as baby girl's hand moves in coffin at funeral despite being declared dead 16 hours earlier
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Lauren Sanchez celebrates Diane Von Furstenberg in stunning white dress
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Diddy Shocks Internet With Instagram Post While Behind Bars
    hotnewhiphop.com7 days ago
    Demi Lovato’s ex dead at 38: Brazil-born MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is ‘hurt’ after learning singer reportedly partied with prostitutes before death: ‘Huge betrayal’
    Page Six4 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    If you recognize these 7 behaviors, you have a toxic person in your life
    personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
    Surf's up! Prince Harry shows off his impressive surfing skills in new video
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Here’s Who Will End Up Inheriting Liam Payne’s 10-Figure Earnings From One Direction After His Death
    StyleCaster1 day ago
    Dad hit by car wakes up from coma ‘in 1980’ with 40 years of memories gone – & he’s left baffled by son ‘older’ than him
    The US Sun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy