Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HOLAUSA

    Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are twinning in gorgeous saris at an Indian wedding

    By Shirley Gomez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRnr7_0wGAovdw00
    Natalia and Vanessa Bryant (Amy Sussman)

    It's always heartwarming to see Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant , together. Lately, though, fans are doing double takes, as the 21-year-old looks so grown-up that it's almost hard to tell the two apart.

    Natalia, the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant , has been turning heads with her stylish outfits and graceful presence. Natalia's fashion game has been on point, from a chic, back-to-school preppy miniskirt to an elegant fall look for the Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week show.

    However, what truly captured everyone's attention was the recent moment when Natalia and Vanessa stepped out in breathtaking saris at a swanky Indian wedding. Natalia first wowed onlookers with her traditional Indian sari, custom-designed by KYNAH, a luxury Indian fashion and bridal wear brand founded by designer Aisha Rawji . Vanessa, 42, followed up with her stunning look in a sari from the same designer, and together, they posed for beautiful photos that showcased their strong bond and striking resemblance.

    KYNAH, known for its intricate and glamorous designs, is based in Los Angeles, making it a natural fit for the Bryant family. Their matching wedding outfits perfectly highlighted Natalia's youthful elegance and Vanessa's timeless beauty.

    But beyond the glamour, Natalia is a fourth-year student at USC, studying film to one day become a film director. Despite her busy schedule, she remains grounded, often helping her mom with her younger sisters, Bianka , 7, and Capri, 5.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CXVo_0wGAovdw00 © @lakers
    Vanessa Bryant and her daughters

    During an interview with Town & Country, she expressed her emotions about seeing murals of her father and sister while driving around L.A. According to Natalia, seeing street art can be bittersweet, but she still appreciates the love . “I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I’m driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems,” she told the publication.

    Natalia is staying busy by pursuing a career in modeling and participating in internships. In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment. It is reported that she helped to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told the outlet. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIDtk_0wGAovdw00 © GettyImages
    Natalia Bryant at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

    During the interview, Natalia revealed how her mom, likes to “test her musical knowledge.” Adding: “I’m horrible with lyrics. Like, horrible,” Natalia says. “She’ll play the song, and it’s a throwback, and I’m like, ‘Mom, I swear I know this song! I swear I’m cultured! You raised me right!’”

    Natalia said her mom listens to Gwen Stefani, Fergie, Shakira, Beyoncé, Guns N‘ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac , and Tupac. “I got to experience that. And my dad would play a lot of Jay-Z, a lot of Biggie Smalls.”

    “I listened to movie soundtracks in my dad’s car, and now I have a playlist of all my favorite movie scores I listen to,” she said.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Be yourself/ ☑️mate
    3h ago
    💕
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughter Natalia Looked like Royalty as They Twinned in Glittering Saris
    SheKnows20 hours ago
    Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia reveals wrist tattoo at Mets-Dodgers game
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant grab attention at Dodgers-Mets NLCS Game 6
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Pet of the week: Meet Rexie, the most expressive cat in the world AKA "living emoji cat"
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Malia Obama embraces L.A. lifestyle with sunny outing post-workout
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Ben Affleck ‘Looks Miserable’ Attending Event with Jennifer Garner as Jennifer Lopez Shows up Solo: ‘It’s Super Creepy’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, enjoy a laid-back weekend in California
    HOLAUSA14 days ago
    Joanna Gaines’ Daughter is Turning 18 — See Her Bday Decorations!
    Taste of Country2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Got Married Poolside in Bathing Suits: ‘Best Wedding in the World’
    Us Weekly21 hours ago
    Bianca Censori Sports Sheer Tights as Pants While Out With Kanye West Amid Divorce Rumors
    Parade22 hours ago
    Serena Williams Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Her Daughters as They Get Ready for the Eras Tour
    People1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO4 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is Engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos, Proposed With $1 Million Ring
    Us Weekly4 days ago
    Surf's up! Prince Harry shows off his impressive surfing skills in new video
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Spent Under One Week’s Salary on Sarah Jane Ramos’ Engagement Ring
    brides.com1 day ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter Carys shines in new photos of life away from famous family
    HELLO2 days ago
    Vanessa, Natalia Bryant share sweet mother-daughter moments at Dodgers’ clincher
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Beyoncé Sports Plunging Blazer for Rare Outing With Jay-Z and Sister Solange Knowles
    E! News1 day ago
    All about Angelina Jolie's alleged romantic interest, Akala
    HOLAUSA15 days ago
    Cazzu and her daughter Inti melt the hearts of her fans with a sweet moment
    HOLAUSA20 hours ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy