    The good reason Shakira postponed the start of her U.S. tour: See the new dates

    By Andrea Pérez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgGzg_0wFsDfjy00
    Shakira at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (NBC)

    Shakira was all set to launch the U.S. leg of her 'Women Don’t Cry' tour on November 2nd, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see her live. The Colombian superstar announced that she’s postponing the tour’s kickoff due to overwhelming ticket demand, allowing her to revamp and improve the production and move the shows to bigger venues. Shakira now plans to reunite with her U.S. fans in May 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QdJ3_0wFsDfjy00 © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin
    Shakira performing a concert in Times Square on March 26, 2024 in New York City

    The singer shared the news in a statement posted on her social media channels, explaining the reasons behind the change. “To my dear fans, I want to thank you for the extraordinary support you’ve shown me since I announced my tour, which is already shaping up to be the biggest of my career,” Shakira expressed at the start of her message. “As Live Nation has communicated, my production has grown to such a scale, along with the demand for tickets and more shows, that it has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations,” she added.

    Unfortunately, following this exciting news, came the disappointment for those planning to attend her U.S. shows. “The North American leg now requires stadiums and additional dates to accommodate more of you, so it has been rescheduled for May 2025. The new dates will be announced this Monday,” she explained.

    With all U.S. concerts now pushed to May 2025, it looks like Shakira’s tour will kick off in Peru in February. Meanwhile, the Latin American shows, including nine sold-out dates in Mexico, are still scheduled for March 2025. However, we’re still waiting on official confirmation from her team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZziN_0wFsDfjy00 © Theo Wargo
    Shakira crowd surfs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

    Just a few days before this announcement, Shakira jumped on social media to thank her fans for selling out the pre-sale tickets for her Latin American shows, which were already scheduled for stadiums, unlike the smaller arena venues originally planned for the U.S. “Tickets are flying! Thank you so much for the love, I’m beyond excited about your response to the tour!” the Colombian singer expressed on Instagram at that time.

    New dates for Shakira's 2025 North America tour

    • Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
    • Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
    • Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
    • Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
    • Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
    • Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
    • Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
    • Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
    • Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
    • Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
    • Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
    • Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
    • Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
    • Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
    • Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
    • Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
    • Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0iYr_0wFsDfjy00 © IG: Shakira

    How to purchase Shakira concert tickets

    Fans can register for an Artist Presale now through Tuesday, October 22 at 11:59pm ET at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 25 at 12PM local time.

    CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 12pm local time until Thursday, October 24 at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

    VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a meet & greet and photo op with Shakira, an autographed item, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, an exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

