Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HOLAUSA

    New York Liberty wins First-Ever WNBA Championship in a thrilling game 5 overtime

    By Shirley Gomez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6C5h_0wFqQ31200
    Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty passes in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx during Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime to win the championship. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

    In a dramatic Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty finally secured their first-ever championship, ending a 27-year journey. The Liberty, one of the original teams in the league, defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime on Sunday night , bringing home New York's first professional basketball title in decades.

    A Long-Awaited Victory

    The Liberty's path to the top has been full of ups and downs, with past heartbreaks spanning from their early days at Madison Square Garden to temporary homes at Radio City Music Hall and Westchester County Center. However, they wouldn't be denied this year, delivering a performance that will go down in WNBA history.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msko2_0wFqQ31200 © Getty Images
    New York Liberty players hoist the WNBA Championship Trophy after winning Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    Breanna Stewart , a key figure in the Liberty's success, expressed joy after the game: "I've been manifesting this moment for a while. Credit to Minnesota—they gave us a tough series. Bringing a championship to New York for the first time in franchise history is incredible. The city is going to go wild."

    Overtime Heroics Lead the Way

    Despite struggles from stars like Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on offense, other Liberty players stepped up in overtime. Jonquel Jones , who led the team with 17 points, was pivotal in helping New York clinch the victory. Leonie Fiebich opened overtime with a three-pointer, and Nyara Sabally 's steal and layup pushed the Liberty ahead, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aALA_0wFqQ31200 © Getty Images
    Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty celebrates with the WNBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx to win Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    The Lynx, aiming for a record-breaking fifth title, struggled to score in overtime, missing all six field goal attempts. Although Kayla McBride , who had 21 points, sank two free throws late in OT, Minnesota couldn't recover after Bridget Carleton 's missed three-pointer in the closing seconds.

    Celebrations and Record-Breaking Season

    As the final buzzer sounded and confetti rained down, the Liberty players celebrated on the court, embracing one another and the moment they had long awaited. Stewart, who had missed crucial free throws in Game 1, hit two in overtime to secure the win, marking a redemptive moment for her.

    Jonquel Jones, named Finals MVP, reflected on her journey: "I could never dream of this. It was delayed, but not denied. I'm so happy to do it here."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMFLm_0wFqQ31200 © Sarah Stier
    A general view of the arena during the trophy ceremony after New York Liberty defeats the Minnesota Lynx to win Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Napheesa Collier led with 22 points for the Lynx before fouling out late in overtime, capping off a hard-fought effort from the four-time champions, who had hoped to add to their storied legacy.

    A Season for the Books

    This year's WNBA Finals, which stretched to a decisive Game 5 for the first time since 2019, showcased the league's growing popularity. Record-breaking attendance and viewership underscored the excitement, with each game coming down to the wire. Liberty fan and filmmaker Spike Lee was part of the sold-out crowd of 18,090 that helped set attendance records for the WNBA Finals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3388bP_0wFqQ31200 © Getty Images
    Spike Lee reacts during the first half of Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    The Liberty has officially closed the chapter on years of near-misses and heartbreak, bringing joy to a city that has long awaited a basketball title.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Malia Obama wears corset top and denim skirt at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's ‘SWEAT’ tour after-party in LA
    HOLAUSA7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Lauren Sanchez celebrates Diane Von Furstenberg in stunning white dress
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Behind the Scenes: A look at the models' full beauty treatment
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Gerard Piqué gives rare comments regarding Shakira split; 'What really happens is not shared'
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    The good reason Shakira postponed the start of her U.S. tour: See the new dates
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling makes her feel sexy even though she doesn't see herself as beautiful
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    Demi Lovato’s ex dead at 38: Brazil-born MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    'The Lincoln Lawyer' 3: All you should know about the new season
    HOLAUSA7 days ago
    Suri Cruise takes a break from college and returns to New York City to spend time with Katie Holmes
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Peso Pluma surprises in a more mature and sophisticated look
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New mom Princess Rajwa makes public appearance with Crown Prince Hussein
    HOLAUSA7 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Ben Affleck takes his turn teaching Fin to drive in Los Angeles
    HOLAUSA22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    Halloween clown makeup ideas that will help you achieve a bold take on classic horror
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Get Ready for Suspense! 'Carry-On' co-starring Sofia Carson hits Netflix this December
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy