New York Liberty wins First-Ever WNBA Championship in a thrilling game 5 overtime

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty passes in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx during Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime to win the championship.

In a dramatic Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty finally secured their first-ever championship, ending a 27-year journey. The Liberty, one of the original teams in the league, defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime on Sunday night , bringing home New York's first professional basketball title in decades.

A Long-Awaited Victory

The Liberty's path to the top has been full of ups and downs, with past heartbreaks spanning from their early days at Madison Square Garden to temporary homes at Radio City Music Hall and Westchester County Center. However, they wouldn't be denied this year, delivering a performance that will go down in WNBA history.

New York Liberty players hoist the WNBA Championship Trophy after winning Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

Breanna Stewart , a key figure in the Liberty's success, expressed joy after the game: "I've been manifesting this moment for a while. Credit to Minnesota—they gave us a tough series. Bringing a championship to New York for the first time in franchise history is incredible. The city is going to go wild."

Overtime Heroics Lead the Way

Despite struggles from stars like Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on offense, other Liberty players stepped up in overtime. Jonquel Jones , who led the team with 17 points, was pivotal in helping New York clinch the victory. Leonie Fiebich opened overtime with a three-pointer, and Nyara Sabally 's steal and layup pushed the Liberty ahead, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty celebrates with the WNBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx to win Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

The Lynx, aiming for a record-breaking fifth title, struggled to score in overtime, missing all six field goal attempts. Although Kayla McBride , who had 21 points, sank two free throws late in OT, Minnesota couldn't recover after Bridget Carleton 's missed three-pointer in the closing seconds.

Celebrations and Record-Breaking Season

As the final buzzer sounded and confetti rained down, the Liberty players celebrated on the court, embracing one another and the moment they had long awaited. Stewart, who had missed crucial free throws in Game 1, hit two in overtime to secure the win, marking a redemptive moment for her.

Jonquel Jones, named Finals MVP, reflected on her journey: "I could never dream of this. It was delayed, but not denied. I'm so happy to do it here."

A general view of the arena during the trophy ceremony after New York Liberty defeats the Minnesota Lynx to win Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

Napheesa Collier led with 22 points for the Lynx before fouling out late in overtime, capping off a hard-fought effort from the four-time champions, who had hoped to add to their storied legacy.

A Season for the Books

This year's WNBA Finals, which stretched to a decisive Game 5 for the first time since 2019, showcased the league's growing popularity. Record-breaking attendance and viewership underscored the excitement, with each game coming down to the wire. Liberty fan and filmmaker Spike Lee was part of the sold-out crowd of 18,090 that helped set attendance records for the WNBA Finals.

Spike Lee reacts during the first half of Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

The Liberty has officially closed the chapter on years of near-misses and heartbreak, bringing joy to a city that has long awaited a basketball title.