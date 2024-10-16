Open in App
    Gigi Hadid opens Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and sister, Bella stuns with surprise return

    By Andrea Pérez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zgtgn_0w95DRK100
    Bella Hadid on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images) (WWD)

    In a star-studded return to New York, 52 models lit up the runway at Victoria's Secret's highly anticipated fashion show. The iconic lingerie brand made a memorable comeback, showcasing some of the biggest names in the industry on a striking seven-meter runway.

    The event was filled with unforgettable moments, including the runway debut of Kate Moss and her daughter Lila and a show-stopping performance by Cher, who closed the night with one of her iconic hit songs. One of the major highlights was the heartwarming reunion of Gigi and Bella Hadid , as Bella made a surprise return to the runway after an extended break due to illness.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mHeo_0w95DRK100 © Kevin Mazur
    Gigi Hadid opes the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

    Gigi opened the show, commanding the runway in a sleek pink satin ensemble with impressive wings that rested on her shoulders. Like the other Victoria's Secret 'Angels,' her wings were crafted from artificial feathers, but hers stood out as the largest and heaviest of the night. And navigating the runway in those sky-high heels while carrying those massive wings was no small feat, but she pulled it off with effortless grace.

    The 29-year-old California native made a stunning entrance, rising up from below the stage as the show began, opening the night’s first segment with confidence and style. The show, divided into six unique segments featuring distinct lingerie pieces, kept the audience captivated until the very end when Bella Hadid appeared, closing the final segment to the sound of Cher' s voice, and surprising everyone with her long-awaited return to the runway.

    Gigi opens the Victoria's Secret Show

    Bella had been on a two-year hiatus from fashion due to her battle with Lyme disease. She made her comeback last month at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, and this Tuesday, she returned to the Victoria's Secret runway.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6Un7_0w95DRK100 © TheStewartofNY
    Bella makes a surprise return at the Victoria's Secret runway show

    "I can't believe I just closed the Victoria's Secret Show," Bella shared on a story on Instagram after the event—although Tyra Banks ultimately had the final spotlight moment. Bella was stunned, wearing a red lace two-piece set, topped off with a voluminous feathered coat and a dramatic long train.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091VN5_0w95DRK100 © Taylor Hill
    The Hadid sisters made a lasting impression at the highly anticipated runway show

    The last time Bella walked in a Victoria's Secret show was in 2018, the same year the brand ended its iconic fashion show. She walked alongside her sister that year, a moment that was recreated this time and left Bella feeling emotional.

