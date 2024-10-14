Kim Kardashian hosts an impromptu pajama party with Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close
By Shirley Gomez,
2 days ago
Kim Kardashian is cementing her acting career in Hollywood and adding friends to her coveted list. The reality TV star, businesswoman, and actress surprised actresses Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close with a new set of pajamas while they were filming on the set of All's Fair.
The snap features all three actresses, who star in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, posing with their hands in the air. "This is what happens when our leading lady @kimkardashian gifts our cast @skims," Nash-Betts captioned the photo. "It's a Pajama Party 🎉 on the set of # All'sFair with the icon @glennclose ❤️ Thank you Kimberly 💋."
While little is known regarding the official plot of the upcoming Hulu drama series, Deadline reported that Kardashian is set to play "a successful Los Angeles divorce lawyer working at an all-female law firm." As she previously mentioned during an episode of The Kardashians , Kim might be inspired by her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.
"I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!'" Kim said while talking to Murphy. "Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again,'" Kardashian joked.
The All's Fair cast
In addition to Kardashian, Nash-Betts, and Close, the all-star cast includes American Horror Story icon Sarah Paulson , singer Teyana Taylor , and actress Naomi Watts . Most of the cast has experience working with Murphy, but Glenn Close admitted that she had reservations about accepting the role in All's Fair.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Close expressed her initial concern when Murphy first proposed the series to her. She was apprehensive that it might bear too much resemblance to her role as an attorney in the 2007 series Damages.
"I don't like to repeat myself," Close told the publication. "And I think Ryan came to me, and I said, 'If you want me to be nasty, I don't want it. Because I've done Damages. I don't want to be that person again.' He said, 'No, no, no, you're not gonna be that person. She's gonna be different.'"
Kim Kardashian is determined to get a Hollywood Walk of Fame star
According to the chamber, only actors, directors, producers, musicians, theatrical/musical groups, and fictional characters can be immortalized in the emblematic area. "Part of the criteria for being honored is receiving awards such as Emmys, SAG Awards, Oscars, etc., in the category of television, live stage performance, or motion pictures. They have to have a career in the business of acting for five years or more," said a representative from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
According to The Sun , the chamber is hesitant as they believe Kim still has a long way to go. "We're happy to consider reality stars once they get nominated for, or win, an Emmy, Grammy, or Oscar. We'll consider them when they are legitimate actors or singers," a recent statement reads.
Other celebrities without a star on the Walk of Fame
Whether you have an Oscar, Grammy, or any other significant award, getting a star on the Walk of Fame is not easy. A candidate must be nominated, agree to the nomination, and pay $40,000 for the star. They must also comprehensively evaluate their career, awards, and charity work. Additionally, they must attend a public ceremony to unveil the star within five years of their nomination.
