Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HOLAUSA

    Rafa Nadal pens tribute to his wife, Mery Perelló, and their son as he announces his retirement

    By Shirley Gomez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xv4Wm_0w1iHYwq00
    In this handout photo provided by the Fundacion Rafa Nadal, Rafa Nadal poses with wife Mery Perello for the official wedding portraits after they were married on October 19, 2019 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty Images)

    Rafa Nadal 's farewell from tennis marks the end of an era for the sport, as one of the most iconic players in tennis history bids adieu. Emotionally reflecting on his journey, Nadal paid tribute to the countless individuals who have been integral to his career. From the support of his family—his parents, Ana María Parera and Sebastián Nadal , his uncle and longtime coach, Toni Nadal , his sister, María Isabel Nadal, to his wife, Mery Perelló , and their two-year-old son, each person played a pivotal role in his success.

    Amidst the relentless hours of training and the electrifying moments on the court, one constant remained — the support of Nadal's family. Their sacrifices and encouragement, from his mother's selfless acts to his wife's companionship, have undoubtedly shaped Nadal's remarkable tennis legacy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NvLB_0w1iHYwq00 © Frey/TPN
    Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

    Nadal's open letter to his loved ones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HodJD_0w1iHYwq00

    "Family is everything to me, isn't it? I think my mother has made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we would always have everything.


    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfpj5_0w1iHYwq00

    My wife, Mery, and I have been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done. You have been my perfect travel companion during all these years of my career. Coming home every day and seeing how my son is growing has been a force that has kept me alive and given me the energy necessary to continue.

    My sister, I think we have always maintained an incredible relationship.


    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNtLc_0w1iHYwq00

    My uncle, who is the reason I started playing tennis. I think that thanks to him, I have been able to overcome many difficult situations in my sports career.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30o0wH_0w1iHYwq00

    And to my father, who has been a source of inspiration for me in every sense, who has been an example of effort, of overcoming. Many thanks to my father in a very, very special way."

    Rafael Nadal's remarkable tennis legacy

    Rafael Nadal Parera reigned as world No. 1 by the ATP for 209 weeks. His five-year-end No. 1 finishes and 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Opens, show his unparalleled skill and dominance. His 81 consecutive wins on clay are the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era, further solidifying his legacy.

    Nadal is part of tennis' "Big Three" alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic . He was one of the most successful teenage players in ATP history, becoming world No. 2 and winning 16 titles before turning 20. In 2008, he defeated Federer in a historic Wimbledon final, earned Olympic singles gold, and became No. 1. In 2010, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam. The same year, he won titles across all three surfaces (hard, grass, and clay).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qFIh_0w1iHYwq00 © Eurasia Sport Images
    Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics

    After injury setbacks, Nadal returned strong in 2013, winning multiple Grand Slams, including at the French and US Opens, and an Olympic doubles gold in 2016. In 2022, he broke the joint Grand Slam record with Djokovic and Federer by winning the Australian Open. Nadal is known for his powerful left-handed forehand and exceptional return game. Off the court, he has won several sportsmanship awards and opened a tennis academy in Mallorca.

    In October 2024, Nadal announced his retirement after the Davis Cup Finals, where he will represent Spain. In September, he withdrew from the Laver Cup.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Teresa Elswick
    5h ago
    Going to miss him .I truly loved watching him play..One of the greats..Thanks for all the matches I have had the privilege to watch..Best Wishes..
    Mike
    1d ago
    most hustle I have ever seen. Thanks Rafa
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Who is Rafael Nadal's wife? Meet Maria 'Xisca' Perello.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com8 days ago
    Malia Obama is all about the outdoor chic look this fall: Her latest outfits
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify5 days ago
    Prince Harry reveals what his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are 'blessed' with
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Willow Smith shows support for her brother Jaden Smith after the release of his latest project
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post8 days ago
    Brooke Shields stuns in dress that her mother once wore to meet the Queen
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Selena Gomez stepped out in the timeless look Jackie O used to wear
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Lizzo shows off her weight-loss transformation in empowering TikTok videos
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    10 classy phrases that make people instantly respect you, according to psychology
    Baseline4 days ago
    What is Calico Hair? The multicolored technique making a comeback this Fall
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rosie O’Donnell says she saw how Madonna lost her humanity in the eyes of the public in the '90s
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    What siblings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'always' wrestle over
    HOLAUSA3 days ago
    Princess Caroline and daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra make stylish trio out in Monte-Carlo
    HOLAUSA2 days ago
    George Baldock’s devastated fiancee Annabel Dignam pays heartbreaking tribute to ‘love of her life’ after star’s death
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Melania Trump Reveals Why Donald Keeps Phoning Her Personal Doctor
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    In Memory of Country Music Icon John Denver: 27 Years After His Tragic Death in a Plane Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Ben Affleck rocks salt and pepper hair while shopping with Samuel and Fin
    HOLAUSA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy