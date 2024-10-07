Ben Affleck rocks salt and pepper hair while shopping with Samuel and Fin

Photo Â© 2024 x17/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE Brentwood, CA. October 5, 2024. As the divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez continues, newly single actor Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying some quality time with his sons Samuel and Fin in Brentwood. The happy family was seen shopping at Michael's as Ben's sleek BMW i7 charged in the parking lot. Ben, who is sporting a buzz cut, reveals that his hair is thinning quite a bit. *** Mientras continÃºa el drama del divorcio con Jennifer Lopez, el actor Ben Affleck, recientemente soltero, fue visto disfrutando de un momento agradable con sus hijos Samuel y Fin en Brentwood. La feliz familia fue vista haciendo compras en Michael's mientras el elegante BMW i7 de Ben se cargaba en el estacionamiento. Ben, que luce un peinado rapado, revela que su cabello se estÃ¡ debilitando bastante. (The Grosby Group)

Ben Affleck has been in quite the shopping mood . The 52-year-old has been spotted running errands with his kids, and they recently hit up a Michaels, with Fin , 15, and Samuel , 12. Hopefully shopping for fun fall decor for his new mansion.

© The Grosby Group Violet recently started college so she has not been along for the outings

The soon-to-be divorced dad recently made headlines after he was spotted with a dark beard , which some suspect he dyed. But his hair looks all-natural, rocking the salt and pepper look flawlessly. They arrived in style in Ben's sleek BMW i7, and he charged it in the parking lot.

© The Grosby Group Affleck looked cool casual rocking an Artists Equity shirt and cool Nikes

Another teenager who looked like they were Fin's friend was also in the group. The only child missing that he shares with Jennifer Garner was Violet, 18, as she recently started her first year at Yale.

© The Grosby Group It looked like they left with an impressive haul

His outings with his children come amid an insider who told People that JLo, who made a speech over the weekend at the American Music Awards , helped Ben “become a family man again" while they were still together.

A difficult period

© Getty Bennifer 2.0 has been in mediation with Laura Wasser

Ben's family is in the middle of a transitional period as his divorce from Jennifer Lopez continues. Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with Marc Anthony , grew very close to Affleck's children, especially Emme and Fin.

The former couple had fans wondering if they were reconciling after a blended family brunch that reportedly had some smooching, but they are still moving forward with the divorce. They have been meditating with famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser , and since there is reportedly no prenup, per Califonia law, whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. So - anything after they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

TMZ notes that Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon in November 2022, is one of the topics of discussion as they have to "agree on what, if anything," the singer gets from future projects the company produces.