Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HOLAUSA

    Sheynnis Palacios poses in a bikini with her boyfriend Carlos Gómez

    By Monica Tirado,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnPF7_0vxt234d00
    Shennis Palacios and her boyfriend (@sheynnispalacios_of)

    A month after confirming her romance with former baseball player Carlos Gómez , 2024 Latina Powerhouse Sheynnis Palacios looks happier than ever. The Miss Universe 2023 crown holder recently shared steamy photos in a bikini, posing on the beach with her boo. The beauty confirmed the relationship in September amid rumors that she had found love. As her reign draws to a close on November 16, the Nicaraguan will say goodbye to this chapter of her life with a partner by her side.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYVYA_0vxt234d00 © @sheynnispalacios_of
    The couple confirmed their relationship in September

    "If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you 💎," Sheynnis captioned the gallery of photos with the song "Die with a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga . Several of her fellow Miss Universe contestants, including Miss Universe Chile 2023 Celeste Viel and Miss Universe Venezuela 2023 Ileana Márquez Pedroza , showed their support in the comments. Sheynnis also included a diamond emoji, a nickname Carlos uses for her.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cu1Db_0vxt234d00 © @sheynnispalacios_of
    Sheynnis will soon crown her successor after a life-changing experience

    Despite some criticism surrounding their relationship, the couple remains strong, and it's hard to deny they look very much in love. Supporters have flooded their posts with positive comments like, "What a beautiful couple, blessings," "I love seeing them together," and "They're adults and if they’re happy, that’s all that matters."

    Carlos gushes about their relationship

    "Although their relationship is new to the public, they've actually been together for over seven months. On En Casa con Telemundo, Carlos, also known as ‘El Cañón,’ proudly shared how in love they are and emphasized their strength as a couple. "The most important thing is the love and family that surrounds me. Sheynnis and I are a very solid couple. I tell you this from the bottom of my heart," he said, addressing negative comments following his departure from La Casa de los Famosos .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fObvV_0vxt234d00 © @carlosjgomeze
    Shennis Palacios and her boyfriend

    In the same interview, the 32-year-old Venezuelan revealed that they have the support of their families. "My family loves her very much; she has a spectacular family! We love each other! The whole family is integrated, and that circle of support is the most important thing—they’re happy for us," Carlos said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Common Thoughts
    1d ago
    I don't know anything about this man, I just hope he treats Sheynnis with all the love, respect, and kindness she deserves. She's a real catch.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Paris Jackson looks stunning in blue minidress and knee-high boots at Disneyland Paris
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    'There’s Something About Miriam’ Is Reality TV’s Most Shameful, Disgusting Project
    Collider2 days ago
    Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Turns Heads At NFL Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Salma Hayek is living her best life in Mexico after Nicole Kidman incident
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Prince Harry reveals what his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are 'blessed' with
    HOLAUSA21 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee23 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Salma Hayek Shamed In Leggy Sundress She’s ‘Too Old’ For
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss graced the runway in semi-sheer minidress at Paris Fashion Week
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Ben Affleck reappears with darker hair and in good company while enjoying a sunny day in Santa Monica
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Kate Hudson gets us ready for the Holidays with her first Christmas song
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Katie Holmes stepped out in the perfect fall jacket: Her latest looks in New York City
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Kylie Jenner becomes a Coperni princess while closing the brand's fashion show at Disneyland Paris
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy