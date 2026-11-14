Hoisington’s wire and cable plants are busy, and they’re hiring across the floor and in engineering. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Superior Essex Communications

Superior Essex Communications Location: Hoisington, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the plant running by repairing and maintaining equipment, using lathes, mills, drill presses, and grinders. Good fit if you have 3+ years as a machinist, can read blueprints, and like problem-solving on the shop floor.

Employer: Superior Essex Communications

Superior Essex Communications Location: Hoisington, KS

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: Not listed

Run tandem insulating machines that draw, insulate, and spool copper wire—key step in making phone and data cable. Great for someone with solid work history, attention to detail, and okay with night hours.

Employer: Superior Essex Communications

Superior Essex Communications Location: Hoisington, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and improve production methods, equipment, and layouts for wire and cable manufacturing. Ideal if you have a 4-year engineering or technical degree and want to work on process improvement, automation, and cost reduction.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.