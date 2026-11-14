Looking for a loyal friend in Hohenwald, TN? These adoptable dogs at High Forest Humane are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Phone: (931) 796-5204

Breea is a lovely young medium-sized mix with a beautiful white coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and whether she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Breea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Small)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: High Forest Humane

Phone: (931) 796-5204

Millie is a tiny German Shepherd mix puppy, full of potential and ready to grow up with her people. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love. Ask the shelter about her current size, expected adult size, and puppy care needs.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Phone: (931) 796-5204

Lady is a small adult mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat. As an adult, her size and personality are already set, which can make it easier to know if she’ll fit your lifestyle. Call to learn how she does with kids, other pets, and home life.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Small)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Phone: (931) 796-5204

Bella is a young black German Shepherd mix in a smaller package. She’s at a fun age for training, walks, and learning new tricks. Ask the shelter about her energy level and what kind of home they think would suit her best.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Phone: (931) 796-5204

Buster is a small adult brown mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start. Adult dogs often settle into routines quickly and may be easier to manage than puppies. Call the shelter to ask about his personality, training, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hohenwald, TN, please consider visiting High Forest Humane or giving them a call at (931) 796-5204 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.