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🐶 Playful Small & Large Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hohenwald
Looking for a loyal friend in Hohenwald, TN? These adoptable dogs at High Forest Humane are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Cotton
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Size: Small
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: High Forest Humane
- Contact: (931) 796-5204
Cotton is a petite white sweetheart looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. Her small size makes her a great fit for many households, including those with limited space. If you’ve been wanting a little companion to share the couch and your heart, Cotton may be the one.
👉 Meet Cotton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Versace
- Breed: Havanese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: High Forest Humane
- Contact: (931) 796-5204
Versace is a handsome cream Havanese with a soft coat and a gentle look. He’s an adult pup, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. If you’re hoping for a smaller dog with charm and style, come meet Versace.
👉 Meet Versace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kane
- Breed: Havanese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: High Forest Humane
- Contact: (931) 796-5204
Kane is another lovely cream Havanese hoping for a forever home. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you enjoy daily walks and quiet evenings with a furry friend nearby, Kane could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harley
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 70 lbs
- Adoption fee: $150
- Neutered: Yes
- Shelter: High Forest Humane
- Contact: (931) 796-5204
Harley is a 2-year-old black Lab mix with energy to spare and a big, friendly heart. At around 70 pounds, he’s a solid, playful buddy who loves walks, games, and adventures. He’s already neutered and ready to go home, and his adoption fee is just $150.
👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hohenwald, TN, please consider visiting High Forest Humane or giving them a call at (931) 796-5204 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.