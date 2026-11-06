🐶 Playful Small & Large Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hohenwald

Looking for a loyal friend in Hohenwald, TN? These adoptable dogs at High Forest Humane are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Size: Small

Small Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Contact: (931) 796-5204

Cotton is a petite white sweetheart looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. Her small size makes her a great fit for many households, including those with limited space. If you’ve been wanting a little companion to share the couch and your heart, Cotton may be the one.

👉 Meet Cotton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese

Havanese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Contact: (931) 796-5204

Versace is a handsome cream Havanese with a soft coat and a gentle look. He’s an adult pup, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. If you’re hoping for a smaller dog with charm and style, come meet Versace.

👉 Meet Versace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese

Havanese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: High Forest Humane

Contact: (931) 796-5204

Kane is another lovely cream Havanese hoping for a forever home. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you enjoy daily walks and quiet evenings with a furry friend nearby, Kane could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

Adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 70 lbs

About 70 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Neutered: Yes

Yes Shelter: High Forest Humane

Contact: (931) 796-5204

Harley is a 2-year-old black Lab mix with energy to spare and a big, friendly heart. At around 70 pounds, he’s a solid, playful buddy who loves walks, games, and adventures. He’s already neutered and ready to go home, and his adoption fee is just $150.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hohenwald, TN, please consider visiting High Forest Humane or giving them a call at (931) 796-5204 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.