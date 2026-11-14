Hoffman Estates retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for leadership and front-line roles with solid hourly pay and room to grow.

Here are several customer service and retail openings worth a look:

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.00 per hour

Lead a team in a busy off-price store, help open/close, coach associates, and keep the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can work evenings/weekends, and want a path into store management with strong benefits.

Employer: Star Buds

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $17.00 per hour + tips + commission

Front-line role helping customers choose cannabis products, checking IDs, running the register, and keeping inventory accurate. Great if you like a fast-paced, people-focused job and want to grow in the cannabis industry; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Starting Pay: $26.50 per hour (Year 2: $27.50 per hour)

Hands-on leadership role helping run the store: supervising staff, managing schedules, ordering, and keeping the store clean and well-stocked. Best for someone with a few years of retail experience who wants strong pay, full benefits, and a clear management track.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.