Hoffman Estates has some solid education openings right now, from hands-on classroom roles to a six-figure training lead job. All are in-person and focused on helping people learn and grow.

Employer: Club Colors

Club Colors Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $100,000/year

Lead sales onboarding for a growing branding company that plans to hire many new sales reps over the next few years. You’ll design and run 3–6 week training cohorts, build curriculum and assessments, and later expand into company-wide training programs.

Employer: Natura Academy (private therapeutic day school)

(private therapeutic day school) Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $26.00 – $38.00 per hour

Support K–12 students with emotional, behavioral, and learning needs in a small, therapeutic setting. You’ll follow prepared plans, teach, track progress, and work closely with IEP teams and families; a substitute teaching license or higher is required.

Employer: Natura Academy

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.08 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, professional development

Work side-by-side with teachers to support K–12 students in a trauma-informed, therapeutic school. You’ll help with lessons, behavior support, de-escalation, and data collection, with CPI and restorative practices training provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—schools and training teams often hire for attitude and potential as much as experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.