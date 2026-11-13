undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Hoffman Estates Education Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $100K
Hoffman Estates has some solid education openings right now, from hands-on classroom roles to a six-figure training lead job. All are in-person and focused on helping people learn and grow.
Training and Development Manager
- Employer: Club Colors
- Location: Hoffman Estates, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $100,000/year
Lead sales onboarding for a growing branding company that plans to hire many new sales reps over the next few years. You’ll design and run 3–6 week training cohorts, build curriculum and assessments, and later expand into company-wide training programs.
Special Education Substitute Teacher / Case Manager
- Employer: Natura Academy (private therapeutic day school)
- Location: Hoffman Estates, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $26.00 – $38.00 per hour
Support K–12 students with emotional, behavioral, and learning needs in a small, therapeutic setting. You’ll follow prepared plans, teach, track progress, and work closely with IEP teams and families; a substitute teaching license or higher is required.
Para Educator / Program Assistant
- Employer: Natura Academy
- Location: Hoffman Estates, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $19.08 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, professional development
Work side-by-side with teachers to support K–12 students in a trauma-informed, therapeutic school. You’ll help with lessons, behavior support, de-escalation, and data collection, with CPI and restorative practices training provided.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—schools and training teams often hire for attitude and potential as much as experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.