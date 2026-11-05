Cram the Cruiser Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 13

The Hoffman Estates Police Department and the Hoffman Estates Police Charitable Foundation (HEPCF) will hold the 6th Annual “Cram the Cruiser” Thanksgiving food drive on Friday, Nov. 13 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Rd. They are collecting turkey, boxed or bagged mashed potatoes, gravy (jars or packets), stuffing, canned green beans, corn, cranberry, sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, boxed corn bread, marshmallows, canned pumpkin, pie crust, and boxed desserts. Food donations can also be dropped in special boxes at the Police Department, all four Fire Stations, and Village Hall from Oct. 23 through Nov. 14, and monetary donations are accepted by emailing hepcf@vohe.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Hoffman Estates Government