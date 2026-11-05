🏥 Hoffman Estates Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings to Explore

Hoffman Estates has a steady mix of human and animal health roles right now. If you like patient care—on two legs or four—there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital

Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: PRN / Day shift (Float Staffing)

(Float Staffing) Salary: Not listed

Support patients with daily living needs, vital signs, and safety checks in an inpatient behavioral health setting. Great fit if you’re a CNA, EMT, LPN, or nursing student with behavioral health experience and want flexible PRN hours in a large, mission-driven hospital system.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on vet tech role with a local practice backed by a large veterinary network. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability coverage, CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Designed for new grads finishing in 2027, this role pairs you with structured mentorship, CE allowance with paid days off, and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, and liability coverage) so you can focus on learning and patient care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare hiring in Hoffman Estates tends to move fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.