🛒 Hoffman Estates Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hoffman Estates has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, especially for folks who like talking with people and staying active on their feet.

Here are several solid part-time options in customer service and retail around town.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hoffman Estates, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 10–20 hours/week

, Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount

Help customers pick the right food and supplies for their pets, run the register, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy pets, like staying busy, and want a flexible, low-hour schedule.

Employer: The Tile Shop

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Type: Part-time , about 20–30 hours/week

, about Pay: $16 – $19 per hour + uncapped commission

Perks: 401(k) match, career growth opportunities

Work in a showroom with homeowners and designers, help them choose tile that fits their style and budget, and earn commission on your sales. Great if you like design, talking with people, and want a path to grow in retail sales.

Employer: Mays Lounge

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour + daily cash tips

Perks: Paid time off

Greet guests, offer snacks and drinks, keep the lounge clean, and help promote monthly specials in a small casino setting. Best for someone 21+, outgoing, and comfortable working alone on different shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a schedule or detail that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.