🍽️ Multiple Hoffman Estates Hospitality Jobs, Up to $75K

Hoffman Estates has a nice mix of coffee, hotel, and café jobs right now—from entry-level barista work to a solid hotel management role.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, IL Type: Internship

Internship Salary: Not listed

Make drinks, chat with customers, and keep the store running smoothly. No experience needed, and Starbucks offers strong benefits plus chances to grow and learn on the job.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, IL Type: Internship

Internship Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on shift, coach baristas, and handle busy rushes while keeping service friendly and fast. Good fit if you have 6+ months customer service and some experience directing coworkers.

Employer: Pet supply store (in-house dog bakery)

Pet supply store (in-house dog bakery) Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, IL Type: Part-time (about 10–20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Bake biscuits, granola treats, and custom dog birthday cakes in a small, flexible shop setting. Great if you love baking and dogs, don’t mind lots of cleaning, and can safely work around peanut butter.

Employer: Chicago Marriott Northwest (The Ghoman Group)

Location: 4800 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL

4800 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $45,000–$75,000/year

Run the front desk team at a major hotel—oversee check-ins, staff scheduling, guest issues, and daily reports. Best for someone with 2+ years hotel front desk leadership and experience with hotel PMS systems like Opera.

Employer: Honey Berry Pancakes & Café (WeEat Hospitality Group)

Location: Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, IL Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: From $9.25/hour (plus tips, not stated but typical for servers)

Serve breakfast and brunch, take orders, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Good for experienced servers who like busy morning shifts, guest interaction, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.